ECOWAS to order standby force to Niger despite threats of war from Mali, Burkina Faso

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) as part of decisions at its meeting held in Abuja has ordered the deployment of standby force to Niger.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.



This follows a threat from a regional bloc that it would “take all measures” if the president was not reinstated.



Mr. Bazoum is being held by Niger’s coup leaders after being ousted from office.



However, the Authority of Heads of State and Governments ECOWAS gave the directive to the President of the Commission at Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on 10th August 2023.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed BAZOUM by the members of the Presidential Guard in the Republic of Niger on 26th July 2023.



The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



It subsequently “Direct the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions.



“Direct the Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff to immediately activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements; Order the deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger,” the Authority stated.



Meanwhile, a former Tuareg insurgent-turned-tourism minister in Niger, Rhissa Ag Boula says his new political party will aim to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.



“It’s about restoring constitutional equality. We are trying to mobilise people in Niger and we are trying to mobilise regional organisations and get them to help us restore the president to power.”



