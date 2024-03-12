ECG goes after Korle-Bu, 37 Military Hospital, KATH, others over GH₵261m debt

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a final warning to 91 hospitals across the country, as they are at risk of having their power supply severed due to a collective debt of GH₵261 million.



The ECG's National Taskforce is set to enforce disconnections if the outstanding amounts are not cleared within the next 48 hours, following the issuance of a demand notice.



ECG indicated that these hospitals will face power disconnection within 48 hours after receiving a demand notice, a myjoyonline.com news report stated.



Key hospitals on this list include the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), as well as the Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti Region.



This action is part of ECG's effort to recover debts and enhance operational efficiency.



Here's a summary of the hospitals that are likely to face disconnection by ECG due to outstanding debts:



Volta Region:



Total: GH¢15,163,879



Notable hospitals: Kpeve Government Hospital, Ho Municipal Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Keta Municipal Hospital, Ketu South Hospital, Sogakope District Hospital, and Worawora Government Hospital.



Accra East Region:



Total: GH¢66,643,680.32



Notable hospitals: 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital, Dodowa District Hospital, Pantang Hospital, Lekma Hospital, La General Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital, Achimota Hospital, Kwabenya Hospital



Tema Region:



Total: GH¢8,227,299.48



Notable hospitals: Community 22 Polyclinic, Akuse Government Hospital, Battor Hospital, General Hospital, Kpone Health Center, Ministry of Health, Municipal Health, Polyclinic Nungua, Sege Polyclinic, Somanya District Hospital, Urban Health



Accra West Region:



Total: GH¢55,782,569.71



Notable hospitals: Bortianor Polyclinic, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Nsawam Hospital, Oduman Polyclinic, and Ridge Regional Hospital



Central Region:



Total: GH¢21,313,839.75



Notable hospitals: Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Cape Coast Municipal Hospital, Central Regional Hospital, District Hospital, Trauma Hospital Winneba, Twifo Praso New Hospital, and Winneba Government Hospital.



Eastern Region:



Total: GH¢21,031,322



Notable hospitals: Abirim District Hospital, Government Hospital, Asamankese Hospital, Begoro Government Hospital, Kibi Government Hospital, Government Hospital, Koforidua SDA Hospital, Kwahu Government Hospital, and St. Dominic Hospital



Ashanti Region:



Total: GH¢50,045,753.72



Notable hospitals: Agogo Hospital, Konongo Government Hospital, Kumawu District Hospital, Mamhya Government Hospital, Mampong Maternity Hospital, Bekwai District Hospital, Government Hospital, Fomena Government Hospital, Obuasi Government Hospital, Atonsu Government Hospital, Bibiani Government Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, SDA Hospital Kwadaso, St. Patrick Hospital Offinso, and Suntreso Government Hospital.



Western Region:



Total: GH¢22,312,253



Notable hospitals: Bogoso Hospital, Takoradi Hospital, Tarkwa Government Hospital, Tarkwa Hospital Apinto, Wassa Dunkwa Hospital, Government Hospital, Nsuaem Hospital, Kwasimintim Hospital, Essikado Government Hospital, Elubo Hospital, Akwantombra Hospital



These hospitals collectively owe a substantial amount to the ECG, and if not settled, they will face disconnection from the national grid, the report added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel