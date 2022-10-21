ECG boss praises Akufo-Addo for commissioning 33kV Sub-station at KATH

Health News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has hailed President Akuffo Addo for commissioning a new 33kV Sub-station at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) adding that the Greater Kumasi has received a major boost in power supply



The GH¢3.388 million project according to ECG will massively improve the power supply to the largest hospital in the region and its surrounding areas.



The substation was officially opened on Monday, October 17, 2022, by President Akufo-Addo during his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region



The Acting Regional boss for ECG Ingineer Mark Asomani Wiafe in an exclusive interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that residents in the Ashanti Region have received a major boost in health care delivery following the completion of the project.



The new primary power sub-station is fitted with a 33kV supply to the substation from the existing 2x60 MVA double circuit tower line between Station A and Substation B in Kumasi to meet the increasing needs of consumers.



The project also saw the construction of 11kV offloading circuits to the load centers at KATH, Kejetia, Adum, and their surroundings.



Two power transformers, each with a capacity of 20MVA, make a total capacity of 40MVA.



Ingineer Wiafe said the new station targets Kejetia Market, Adum, KATH and its surroundings.







"This power station will improve power supply quality and reliability to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”



"ECG will meet the rapid load growth in the Kejetia enclave, Adum, and KATH including key customers such as bankers Telecommunication service, and markets among others, and improve general power supply in Greater Kumasi". Ingineer Wiafe said.



