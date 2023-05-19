ECG arraigns 3 before Court for impersonation and defrauding customers

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 May 2023

The Mepesam branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have arrested and arraigned three persons before an Accra Circuit Court for impersonation, conspiracy to commit crime: contrary to section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60 and Rule 41(2)(a) of LI 1816 2005.



The offenders who were in Court on May 11, 2023; Perry Kumi Asamoah, an electrician, Samuel Afful Kenneth, an electrician, and Isaac who is currently on the run were apprehended by a joint team of officers from the Ghana Police Service and ECG after the complainant, Esther Safo reported the three to ECG for extortion.



An investigation by the police revealed that, on the 25th day of January 2023, the three accused persons approached the complainant in her house and introduced themselves as personnel from ECG on a meter monitoring operation.



The complainant then led the accused persons to where the ECG meter with serial number P18019458 had been mounted.



The First Accused person, Perry Kumi Asamoah, then opened the meter and brought a component out and showed it to the complainant for making an illegal connection. Based on this, the accused persons disconnected the complainant’s power.



The complainant pleaded for restoration and the accused persons demanded an amount of GH¢3,000.00 from her to restore the power. The complainant informed her husband accordingly and he transferred an amount of GH¢1,500.00 to the accused persons through the first accused person’s mobile money number 0277388827 and the power was restored.



Not satisfied with the conduct of the supposed officers of ECG, the complainant reported the matter to the Revenue Protection Unit, ECG.



Following their arrest, a search conducted by the police on the two accused persons revealed two identity cards bearing their names, and photos with the serial numbers; 193955 and 193954 respectively.



Summons emanated from the ECG which appeared to be forged and one Mobile phone which contained the Tigo sim card that was used to receive the amount from the complainant’s husband.



Further checks also revealed the Barcode on the two ID cards belonged to one late Kingsley Darko, a former employee of the ECG.



