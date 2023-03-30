ECG, GRIDCo issues statement on imminent ‘dumsor’

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) have responded to reports of a looming power crisis due to maintenance works at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP).



In a joint statement issued on Thursday, March 30, 2023, ECG and GRIDCo confirmed the maintenance works at the GPP, which they said would affect the gas supply for power generation.



The statement indicated that maintenance work would lead to a 150-megawatt shortfall in power generation, which implies that power will have to be rationed.



It added that it will release a timetable for the interruption in power supply by Friday, March 31, 2023.



“The Ghana Grid Company Lad (GRIDCa) and The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to inform the public that due to the maintenance works being cared out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), gas supply for power generation has been affected.



“Consequently, there will be approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall. This will reduce total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday 7th April, 2023.



“In this regard, there will be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers ECG will therefore issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31 March, to inform customers accordingly,” parts of the statement read.



