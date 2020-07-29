General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: GNA

EC to introduce digital queue management system

Accra, July 28, GNA - The Electoral Commission will on Wednesday, July 29, introduce a new digital technology to enhance compliance with social distancing rules.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the new digital system would enable prospective applicants to book a slot in a priority queue from the comfort of their homes.



It said the new technology would be available for use at some registration centres in Ayawaso West, Tema Metro, La Dadekotopon and Ga North in the Greater Accra Region.



The statement explained that for an applicant to book a priority queue slot before visiting a local registration centre, the fellow would have to first dial *769# and then select option three, which is event management.



“After that an applicant has to choose the option to “check in to event or venue”, enter your registration centre code and wait for a text message with details of a slot in the priority queue at your local registration centre,” it said.



Applicants with smartphone access can visit PanaBIOS.org to sign up for an account and follow the prompts for event registration to book a priority spot just in the same way that the USSD option works.



It noted that the technology could potentially be used for the upcoming exhibition of the Voters Register and for future elections to limit the number of people that visit the registration centres at any given time.



“While applicants have the option to use the current manual chit system, the EC encourages applicants to go digital. The Commission is optimistic that this new approach will help decongest the registration centres for the safety of both officials and applicants,” it said.



Following approval by the COVID-19 management authorities, the national COVID-19 Tracking system has been confirmed as the channel for the new technology tool.



It noted that social distancing did not replace the use of masks and sanitizers and that all measures outlined by the national COVID-19 steering team must be followed provide safety for all.



“Applicants can also search for the registration centre codes on the same PanaBIOS platform. Plans are far advanced to make it possible for registration centre codes to be obtainable from the national COVID-19 hotline, 311, the EC’s website and through media publication,” the statement said.



PanaBIOS platform (www.panabios.org) is a pan-African “safe reopening of countries” technology application, developed as part of the African Union’s Open Corridor Initiative.





