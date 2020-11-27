General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

EC to deploy 234,206 officials for Election 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) will deploy 234,206 permanent and non-permanent officials across the country to perform electoral duties on December 7.



The number comprised 1,649 permanent staff and 232,557 non-permanent staff.



The permanent staff include the EC Chairperson, two Deputy Chairmen, and four other Commission members, assisted by seven directors heading departments, 16 regional directors who will be supported by 19 deputy directors, and 1,600 other officials and staff.



The non-permanent staff include 275 returning officers; 550 deputy returning officers, 38,622 presiding officers; and 193,110 polling station assistants.



Mr Michael Boadu, the EC Director of Training, at a workshop for the Editorial Staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, said the youth, aged between 18 and 35 years, make up 9,376,889 of the voter population, representing 55.5 per cent of the total registered voters.



This is followed by those between 36 and 45 years – 3,315,416 - representing 19.5 per cent; while the 46 to 55 year olds constitute 2,078,810, representing 12.2 per cent.

The 56 to 65 year olds constitute 1,289,635 representing 7.6 per cent; 66 to 75 year olds constitute 628,149, representing 3.7 per cent; and the 76 and above constitute 341,083, representing 2.0 per cent.



Giving the breakdown of the polling stations, Mr Boadu said the Greater Accra has 5,444; Ashanti – 5,890; Western Region has 2,322; Western North - 1,078; Central- 2,907; Volta - 2,010; Oti - 901; Eastern – 3,705; Bono – 1,299; Bono East – 1,263; Ahafo - 730; Northern – 1,944; North East - 586; Savanah - 671; Upper East – 1,450; and Upper West – 1,154.



He urged the media and other electoral observers not to usurp the powers of election monitors, adding: “We have enough trained and professional officials on the ground to undertake the assigned task for a free, fair and transparent election”.



He asked voters to be abreast of the procedures and regulations to ensure fairness, transparency and verifiability.



“The EC is hopeful that voters and all other stakeholders will exercise their constitutional voting rights and civic responsibilities dutifully and in accordance with the rules of election in the country”.



He commended the Ghana News Agency for organising the training for the staff and said the EC was ready to empower stakeholders to understand the electoral processes to enhance transparency.



Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, said management and the editorial team would ensure that GNA’s stories were fair to all parties and independent candidates to enhance free and peaceful elections.



He said journalists and stringers of the Agency were mandated to promote and disseminate truthful, factual and unbiased political and electoral news to feed the general media (subscribers both in print and electronic) and the public.



Mr Owusu said news stories, features and analysis should reduce conflicts and contribute to peace-building efforts by maintaining ethical and professional standards.



“News stories, features, and any other political analysis should foster responsible and accurate reporting in conflict situations, based on facts and fair treatment of all parties involved, giving as many view points as necessary in their proper content, context and unbiased way,” he said.



“We must avoid inflammatory language, taking sides and giving opinions.”

