EC should be more deliberate in championing voter education - CODEO

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has commended the Electoral Commission for the decision to reverse its proposal to move the date for the general election from December to November as well as other electoral reforms. It said going ahead with the reforms would have created some level of confusion.



Speaking to GBCNEWS, Project Lead Paul Abrampah-Mensah said although reasons by the EC for the introduction of the reforms are rightly placed, the timing for such massive changes was wrong.



Abrampah–Mensah asked the EC to be deliberate in championing voter education, which will bring the people along in any electoral reforms it intends to undertake.



Abrampah-Mensah said processes for the reforms should commence immediately after the general election to provide enough time for sensitization. This, he said, is because all post-election reports have always recommended such reforms.