Source: GNA

EC sets-up Election Call Centre

The Call Centre would be in operation from 0600 hours to 1700 hours on Monday

The Electoral Commission (EC), ahead of the General Election on Monday, December 7, has set-up a Call Centre to enable voters to relay concerns and feedback to the Commission on Election Day.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said that would help provide prompt responses to voters so as to improve the voting experiences.



It said trained Staff of the Commission would manage the facility with a Toll-Free number; 0800-100-100.



Callers would not be charged for calls made to the Toll-Free Number and could call using any network, it said.



