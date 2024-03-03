EC schedules IPAC meeting for Thursday

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set the stage for crucial discussions on the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections by scheduling an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



This decision follows intense pressure from various political parties and Members of Parliament urging the EC to release its timetable for the impending elections.



In an official invitation letter dated March 1, 2024, and signed by Mr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services at the EC, political party representatives were summoned to the IPAC meeting. Each party is by invitation instructed to send three individuals to represent their interests.



The primary agenda for the scheduled meeting is set to commence at 10 am in the IPAC room of the Electoral Commission.



This is to set the stage for the announcement of Election 2024 programmes.



Additionally, any other pertinent matters will be open for discussion during this significant gathering of political stakeholders.