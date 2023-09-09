EC’s refusal to expand the registration centres sets grounds for rigging – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged traditional leaders to intervene against the Electoral Commission’s restriction of registration exercises to district offices.



The former education minister stated that the EC is treading on dangerous terrain by refusing to consult with its stakeholders on the appropriate approaches for ensuring a credible and transparent election.



She asserted that the decision by the EC to limit the registration exercise to its offices is

unreasonable.



“The decision to limit centres for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise to their District Offices is unreasonable, but the EC remains adamant. They have refused to be sensible. That is why we are urging the chiefs to speak up.”



She went on to say that the “EC’s decision to limit voter registration centres to district offices will deprive many eligible voters of their right to be registered as voters and vote in public elections.”



Several of our young people who are eligible to register and vote are unemployed and live far from the district offices. They must travel considerable distances to reach the EC offices. These young people are not working, so how will they get to these places and register?”



The is urged to uphold transparency and credibility in its processes, refraining from actions that may cause doubt or mistrust among parties. A credible EC will ensure that parties will accept the outcome, not challenge it, regardless of the outcome.”



She mentioned this during a Durbar at the Gomoa Fetteh Ahorbaa Kesse Festival celebration.