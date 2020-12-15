Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

EC’s arithmetic error cannot overturn the declaration of Akufo-Addo as president - MP

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Offinso South constituency Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abdallah Banda says the Electoral Commission is a human institution and bound to make mistakes.



He said although the EC has admitted errors in the declaration of the presidential elections, it is not strong enough to overturn the declaration made by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa last week.



He said the EC must be commended for organizing a credible, transparent, and fair process.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said we should not use the minor or administrative error to misjudge the EC.



The legislator advised the NDC to seek legal redress if the polls was rigged.



The demonstrations being held by the NDC he noted is not the way to go.



He asked them to go to court and challenge the results and stop inciting their followers.



He said the president has performed so well compared to that of the former president.



The performance of the NDC he indicated has kept reducing whereas that of the NPP increased every election year.



Meanwhile, he has noted that it would be an illusion for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make claims that they will form the majority in the Eight Parliament.





