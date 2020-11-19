Politics of Thursday, 19 November 2020

EC resolves to declare elections within 24 hours

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is working hard to have the results of next month’s elections known within 24 hours.



Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said all things being equal, the Commission wants all results declared by close of the following day.



He made this known at a national dialogue on electoral violence held at the instance of the Youth Bridge Foundation in collaboration with the EC.



If delivered, this will be the fastest time in the history of Ghana for results to be declared.



The elections are scheduled to be held on Monday, December 7.



It will be the eighth successive election in the Fourth Republic.







