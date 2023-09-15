EC refused to share data on voter's registration – Asiedu Nketiah alleges

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has accused the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) of endangering Ghana’s democracy with its actions in the ongoing limited voter’s registration exercise.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah alleged that EC did not show the agents of the political parties the record of the number of people who had been registered before the start of work as required.



This, he said, means that the parties would not know if some people were registered before the start of work at the designated registration centres or not.



“You are coming to register voters and we are asking you to print out the data on the machines so that we can see that you are starting from zero and you have not registered people without the know of the parties, you said you are not going to do that.



“So, we don’t know whether they have registered people before the commencement of the registration exercise. These are the things that bring confusion,” he said in Twi.



The NDC national chairman said that the EC must learn lessons from countries like Cote d'Ivoire, where issues of voter registration led to military takeovers.



“They should go to Cote d'Ivoire and learn what led to the coup they experienced. The government refused to register just one person and this was what led to the coup. So, voter’s registration is not something to be joked with," he added.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/NOQ



