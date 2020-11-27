General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

EC outlines measures to make voting easier for PWDs

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has put in measures to ensure that People With Disabilities (PWDs) cast their votes independently.



Madam Henrietta Chemphe Sarpong, Desk Officer for Gender, Youth and Disability at the Ashanti Regional Directorate of EC, told the Ghana News Agency during a tactile voting training programme for visually impaired registered voters at Juaben.



The training aimed to reduce spoilt ballots during the elections.



It was also to ensure that visually impaired persons used the tactile ballot jacket to cast their votes on December 7, confidently and in secrecy as required by law.



About 400 visually impaired persons from Eight Districts and Municipal assemblies attended the seminar.



The districts were Asokwa, Asante Akim Central, Suame, Bekwai, Amansie Central, Atwima-Mponua, Juaben and Asokore Mampong.



The participants expressed their gratitude to the Commission for the seminar and said the training would help them to cast their votes independently during the election day.

