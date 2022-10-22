EC officials to declare NDC constituency elections results 6PM

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Results for the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency elections should be declared by 6 PM, an official of the Electoral Commission of Ghana has stated.



According to Eric Okyere, the District Electoral Officer and Presiding Officer at the Odododiodio constituency, they are confident of this because of all the plans they put in place before now.



He was speaking to GhanaWeb ahead of the start of the elections in the constituency on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



“Preparations started some weeks now and today being the last day, as you have observed, the EC is prepared. The ballot papers are with the election committee and they are yet to hand over to me and at the end of the day, we expected a good election to take place.



“By records, we have about 2,400 delegates comprising of all the various bodies. They have the special wards, the former MPs, the current MPs, executives and they have also divided the constituency into three. That is also going to help us to finish on time because if there was only one polling station, you can imagine the time we will leave here.



“Depending on how quick all the declarations are done, we are hoping that by 6 Pm, we should be able to declare the results,” he said.



Earlier, a statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that the party had put elections in some fifteen constituencies in the country on hold.



The reason, it added, was because of some disputes over delegates' list.



This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Director of Elections of the party, Daniel Amartey Mensah.



“The National Elections Committee under the guidance of FEC, has decided to put elections in a few constituencies on hold due to disputes over delegates list for those constituencies and/or the exclusion from ballot papers of candidates who have been qualified through the appeal process,” portions of the statement said.



Watch Eric Okyere’s interview below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/WA