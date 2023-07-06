EC is not complaining, Gyakye Quayson did not deceive them - Kofi Adams

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Buem MP, Kofi Adams has stated that the Electoral Commission (EC) is not complaining about any form of deceit in the case against James Gyakye Quayson.



According to him, the EC is aware that Quayson underwent the necessary legal processes to renounce his Canadian citizenship before contesting the seat in the 2020 election.



Adams further highlighted that the EC scrutinized Quayson's eligibility and deemed him qualified to contest the election. He explained that when Quayson took the oath of office upon his election, he did so as a Ghanaian.



"They saw everything about it and still thought that he was qualified to contest that election. That is why the Electoral Commission is not a complainer. That is why the Electoral Commission is not saying that they have been deceived by anybody because they were never deceived," myjoyonline quoted Adams.



According to Adams, when reports regarding the citizenship status of the Assin North MP surfaced, the authorities in the Central Region acknowledged that it was beyond their jurisdiction. The matter was subsequently referred to the Chair of the EC, Madam Jean Mensa, who established a committee involving legal practitioners to review the reports and documentation related to Gyakye Quayson's identity.



The committee examined the documents, including the renunciation certificate of the MP, and determined that Gyakye Quayson was qualified to contest the election, Adams noted.



James Gyakye Quayson, a candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), recently lost his position as the constituency's MP after a court ruled that he held dual citizenship, which is illegal for anyone occupying a public office. Consequently, the seat was declared vacant, leading to a by-election.



Amidst the court case, the NPP capitalized on the issue to campaign against Quayson, suggesting that he would be unable to serve the constituency if imprisoned. However, experts caution that such a strategy may backfire, as it could lead to perceptions of persecution among the constituency's youth.



Despite winning the seat by a significant margin, Gyakye Quayson will continue to pursue the legal process until the case is concluded.



Some individuals are now calling for the discontinuation of the court proceedings in the interest of democracy.



YNA/WA