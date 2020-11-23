Regional News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

EC in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district trains the blind on how to use tactile jacket to vote

EC officials training the visually impaired on how to use the tactile jacket to vote

The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region has trained the blind on how to use the tactile jacket to vote on this years election. The training took place at Tuna in the Constituency on 20th November, 2020.



The Electoral Commission Officer for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District District Mr James Suuk Tika said the training will go along way to enable the blind to make their personal choices since over the years people assisting the blind cannot be trusted in the selection of choice on the ballot paper.



Mr Seidu Sansa a participant was grateful to the EC for the training program which he said will help them cast their vote secretly and making them be part of the electoral process.



He said the training will help them make their choice a secret one and that sometimes when the blind ask people to choose candidates of their choice, they choose otherwise but the Tactile Jacket eliminates a second person.

