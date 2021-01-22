General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

EC files legal objections to Mahama’s election petition

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commissions of Ghana which is the 2nd Respondent in the 2020 presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court has filed a 22-point legal objection as per the orders of the Supreme Court.



The legal objections filed by the EC on Friday, January 22, 2021, said among other things that, the petition has not “raised any reasonable cause of action.”



As of the time of filing this report, the 2nd Respondent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to file his witness statements and exhibits as per the orders.



Former President John Mahama has filed a petition at the apex court challenging the 2020 Election declared in favour of the 2nd Respondent, that is President Akufo-Addo.



Following the dismissal of his motion for interrogatories by a seven-member panel of the apex court chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the Petitioner through his lawyers filed a motion for review.



Pending the determination of that review set to be heard on Jan 28, coupled with the court’s decision to commence hearing of the petition on January 26, the petitioner has filed stay of proceedings to the petition.



According to the petitioner, commencing the hearing of the petition before hearing his review motion will constitute a “grave miscarriage of justice.”



