EC encourages Ghanaians to take part in the voter exhibition exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has invited Ghanaians to engage in the Voter Register exhibition exercise, particularly those who enrolled within the limited registration period.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), appealed the NPP presidential primary over the weekend.



According to him, the exercise is critical, and everyone must participate to see if their names are in the register.



The exhibition of the provisional voters’ register began at all 38,622 polling stations across the country on Friday, November 3, and is expected to end tomorrow, November 7.



He said: “I want to urge all of you that we are exhibiting the 2023 register and the 2023 exhibit register. Please, and please, we urge all of you to check your name. The purpose is for you to know your polling station, effect corrections if needed, and if you know anybody who has passed away, please help us to clean the register,” he stated.



Meanwhile, several Ghanaians claim they are uninformed of the activity.



Several of them told Nyankonton Mu Nsem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the poor patronage was caused by the EC’s failure to create enough awareness about the exercise.



As a result, they have asked the EC to extend the deadline and increase public awareness of the display exercise.