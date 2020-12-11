General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

EC consulted us when they were looking for pink sheets - NPP

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed at a press conference that the Electoral Commission (EC) was consulting them when it was looking for pink sheets at the collation centre in Techiman South constituency.



The party said they have all their pink sheets hence anyone who will make claims that they do not have their pink sheets is lying.



According to the party, when the electoral body was looking for pink sheets, it contacted the NPP because they managed to get all their pink sheets.



The press conference was organized about the Techiman South constituency parliamentary election.



The NPP further disputed claims that it deployed the military to the collation centre to intimidate people and use them to change results.



"When the EC were looking for the missing pink sheet, the consulted us because we gathered all our pink sheets few hours after close of polls", the constituency chairman said.

