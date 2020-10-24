Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

EC attempted to help NPP pick no. 4 - Otokunor claims

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary, NDC

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor says the Electoral Commission has failed on its attempt to give a clue for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pick 4th position on the ballot paper.



According to him, he has reasons to suspect that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was given a headway in the first 4th position that the representatives picked so that the governing party will be the fourth party to pick for their Presidential Candidate to appear on the ballot paper.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Peter Boamah Otokunor insisted that he was furious at the office of the Electoral Commission because there was a calculated effort by the Commission to mark the balls which had the favourite number 4 position of the governing NPP but failed to materialise.



“The EC is giving us reasons all the time to believe that it is making every effort to favour the ruling NPP to retain power but we are vigilante and we won’t allow it to happen. The EC official leading in the picking of the first number which will determine which party to pick first, helped the NPP to pick number 4 and they started saying 4 more for Nana,” he asserted.



“The EC official again wanted to ensure that the NPP pick the fourth position on the ballot paper and so he decided to carry the balls outside and mark that particular ball with the 4th position but due to the alarm I raised, the EC official came back confused and couldn’t do it and so the NPP ended up picking the first position on the ballot paper,” he claimed.



He held the belief that the first reserved for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo simply means that God has decided to make him a one-term President of Ghana; while the second position on the ballot paper for the former President, John Dramani Mahama shows his second comeback to the Presidency.



He, however, indicated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not happy with the first position it had picked on the ballot paper.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.