E/R: Welder apprentice electrocuted

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 20-year-old welder apprentice, Felix Ayetey, lost his life in a tragic electrocution accident at an electric welding shop near Akwadum, a community along the Koforidua-Suhum road.



The incident occurred Monday morning while Ayetey was operating a welding machine.



Upon receiving the distressing report, police personnel from Akwadum Police Station swiftly responded, unfortunately, Ayetey was pronounced dead upon their arrival at the hospital.



His body has been transferred to St. Joseph’s Mortuary in the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly for further examination by pathologists.



Kankam Twumasi Daniel, New Juaben North Municipal Deputy Director of the National Disaster Organization (NADMO), said the organization and the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.