E/R: Rhino Vehicle runs over woman in a fatal accident

Regional News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A woman has died at Begoro in the Eastern region during a fatal collision that occurred at dusk around 6:00 pm, involving a Rhino vehicle with registration number GR 6413-19 and a tricycle marked M-22-GS 9357.



The collision led to a devastating outcome as a woman only identified as Pat, in the tricycle, succumbed to fatal injuries after being run over by the Rhino vehicle.



The tricycle’s rider and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention.



Emergency services, including NADMO, the Police Service, and the Ghana Fire Service, were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene to provide assistance and ensure the safety of those involved.



The remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the morgue for further examination, facilitating necessary procedures for her burial.



The local motor traffic and transport department of the Ghana Police service has initiated investigation to ascertain the cause of the collision.