E/R: REGSEC condemns deadly Adoagyiri chieftaincy gun attack

Regional News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has condemned the deadly chieftaincy clash at Adoagyiri which has claimed two lives and left five with gunshot wounds.



A statement issued after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday August 30,2023 signed by Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong ,chairman of the security council stated that,” REGSEC totally condemns the act that lead to the death of two persons and the attendant injuries to five others”.



The statement continued that ,REGSEC has initiated full scale investigation into the incident .



The Council further assured the public that it will continue to work with the various security agencies to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.



The council served notice to the public particularly those in Nsawam Adoagyiri area, implications of flouting the Public Order Act,1994 (Act 491) which deals with notification to the police on special events.



Starr News has gathered that on the fateful day of August 29,2023 ,gun weilding members of Okyeman Land protection taskforce escorting a convoy of newly enstooled rival chief of Adoagyiri from Kyebi after swearing an oath of allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots in attempt to occupy the palace.



Two persons including a member of Okyeman Land Taskforce were gunned down.



Five other victims who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to Nsawam Government hospital by police deployed to the community for treatment.



Meanwhile Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has charged to newly enstooled rival chief to call on Okyeman for intervention anytime he faces Puch back or violence opposition



Okyenhene emphasized, historically, Adoagyiri is part of Akyem Abuakwa and not Akyem Kotoku therefore all effort will be made to secure the land.



However, angry sub-chiefs and elders of the opposing faction in Adoagyiri say Adoagyiri has legitimately gazetted chief for the past 15 years in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II therefore described the enstoolment of the parallel chief as illegal with potential threat to the peace of the town.



At a press conference in Adoagyiri on Monday August 23, 2023 ,the chiefs, elders and youth of Adoagyiri clad in red and black apparels amid chanting of war songs, stated that Adoagyiri has never been part of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area rather under Akyem Kotoku therefore Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council have no legal and traditional right to invade the community with tacit support of the state to enstool a chief.