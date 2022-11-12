E/R NDC Polls: Shirley Naana Ampem Osei retained as Women organizer

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Shirley Naana Ampem Osei has retained her seat as Eastern Regional Women Organizer.



She won with 39 votes as against 34 polled by her contender, Evelyn Korang.



In the deputy Women’s organizer contest Rita Awatey Akosua had 23 votes, Linda Ahenkora -20 votes.



Faustina Effah Boadi polled 28 votes whilst Sahadatu Ibrahim had 1 vote.



Regional Youth Organizer



Meanwhile, deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer Richard Etornam Nyarko has defeated his boss, the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Okai Minta in the NDC Regional election.



Richard Nyarko polled 55 votes as against 52 votes obtained by Okai Minta.



For the deputy Regional youth organizer, Evans Srenyame had 17 votes, Tetteh Nathaniel polled 23, whiles Fohad Abgenyadzi had 51 and Eric Kwasi Agyapong polled 14 votes.