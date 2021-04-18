E/R: House of Chiefs involves police to eject Nana Boama from Nkwatia palace

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has served notice it will forcefully evacuate Samuel Boama Danso from the Kwahu Nkwatia palace for carrying himself as the chief of the area.



The said operation according to the Registrar, Richmon Peseu, will be carried out on Thursday, April 29, 2021, under the supervision of the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command.



The Registrar in his letter explained that the planned evacuation of the disgruntled chief follows a ruling delivered by the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs which ordered him [the Registrar] to take over the palace and all properties belonging to the Nkwatia Stool.



"I write this letter pursuant to the ruling delivered by the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on Nkwatia Stool Affairs which specifically ordered the Registrar of the aforementioned House to take procession of Nkwatia stool properties and deliver same after resolution of the dispute.



"The Registry of this House has therefore decided to carry out the said Order on Thursday 29th April, 2021." It read.



Samuel Boama Danso was installed chief of Kwahu Nkwatia in October 2021 with a stool name Nana Boama Ayiripe II, but his installation was later challenged by the Queen mother of the town, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



She accused the Krontihene, Nana Odei Tutu Ababio and a section of the stool elders and kingmakers of installing Samuel Boama Danso as chief without her involvement.



The Queen mother's plea was subsequently granted following an order for Nana Boama to vacate the chief's palace.



"In considering the application, therefore, Nananom will grant the application restraining the Respondents from dealing with or doing anything at the Chief’s Palace at Nkwatia on any manner or whatsoever pending final determination of this appeal," the ruling stated.



“However, in order to preserve the stool property affected by this dispute and in order that the Palace will be fully secured, Nananom hereby orders the Registrar of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to take possession of the Palace until the final determination of the Appeal," it added.







