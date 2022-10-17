E/R: 49 file to contest NDC Regional Executive positions

Politics of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A total of forty-nine(49) aspirants filed to contest the Eastern regional executive positions by the close of nomination Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 5:00 pm, according to the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama.



The incumbent Regional Chairman John Owusu Amankrah also known as Jowark is being contested by Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, a Lecturer, Bismark Tawiah Boateng ,both former Regional Secretary and Regional chairman respectively. Also in the contest are businessman William Atamudzi an incumbent Regional Vice Chairman and Basil Ahiable, a former aspirant.



The Regional Secretary position is being contested by George Mensah Akpalu, a Lecturer, Kudjo Adukpo the incumbent, Baba Jamal former Regional election director of the party and Nene Gerald.



Also, the incumbent Deputy Regional Youth organizer Richard Etornam Nyarko is contesting the incumbent Regional Youth Organizer, Okai Minta for the position.





Former Regional Women’s Organizer Evelyn Koran defeated by the incumbent Shirley Naana Ampem in 2018 has staged a comeback.



The incumbent Regional Organizer, Hackman Kabore is being contested by Joshua Atta Mensah, a former YEA regional boss.



Apart from the women’s organizer and its deputy positions reserved for women, only one female filed to contest for another position.



The aspirants are expected to be vetted this week before the constituency elections are held by end of the week after which the Regional elections will be conducted.



Below is the full list of the aspirants.



Regional chairman



1. Bismark Tawiah Boateng.



2. Dr. Kevor Mark – Oliver.



3.John OWUSU Amankrah ( JOWAK)



4. William Atamudzi.



5. Basil Ahiable.



Vice Chairman



1 Ransford Owusu BOAKYE,



2. Richard Norgbodzi



3. David Tettey



4. Stela Adu Obeng,



5. Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim.



Secretary



1. Baba Jamal Konneh



2. Hon Cudjoe Adukpo



3. George Mensah Akpalu,



4. Nenebi Gerald Daniel.



Deputy Secretary



1. Alhaji Sidi Belo,



2. Wilfred Kwaku Boateng,



3. Livingstone Asamoah.



Regional Organizer



1. Hackman Kabore



2. Joshua Atta Mensah.



Deputy Organizer



1. David Dakudzi



2. Isaac Adoah and



3. Jonas Agbeko.



Regional Treasurer



1 Suaki Abudu



2. Alhaji Samson Kwarkwa



3. Mr. Samuel Kwaku Adjei.



Deputy Treasurer



1. Richard Lartey Obibini,



2. Edward Ansah



3.Shaban Abdul Manaf.



4. Vincent OPOKU Sarkodie



5. Tettey Zacharia.



Regional Communication Officer



1. Darlas Ampomah Williams



2. Kojo Danquah.



Deputy Communication Officer.



1. Michael Ofoei



2. Prince Henry Tabi



Regional Youth Organizer,



1 Richard Nyarko



2. Emmanuel Okai Minta.



Deputy Youth Organizer



1.Tetteh Nathaniel,



2. Evans Sre-nyame,



3. Fohad Agbenyadzi,



4. Agyapong Eryk Kwasi,



Regional Women’s Organizer



1 Evelyn Korang,



2. Shirley Naana Ampem.



Regional Deputy women’s Organizer,



1. Sahadatu Ibrahim,



2. Linda Ahenkorah,



3. Rita Akosua Awatey.



4. Faustina Effah- Boadi.



Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator



3. Abdul Rasha Ahmed.



2. Alhaji Issah Mohammed Sani



3. Bashir Abubakar Abdullahi.