Religion of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

E. P Church to elect new Moderator despite Coronavirus

Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church Tuesday hinted that the Church would elect a new Moderator at its General Assembly later in the year despite the coronavirus disease.



"The election of a new Moderator for the church need not be postponed", he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi gave hint in an address at the 10th Ho- East Presbytery Synod in Ho.



The one day Synod was on the theme "Improving upon our gains through selflessness, integrity and effective stewardship ".



The Synod, which was to take place in May this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus, was attended by delegates from all the 28 districts, church groups and schools in the Presbytery.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi said "this election is not a secular one so I implore all of you to pray for its success".



On the covid-19, the Moderator said many people were still doubting the existence of the disease because they were not yet afflicted.



"COVID-19 is real, let us all observe all the safety protocols to protect ourselves from being infected by the disease and curtail its spread," he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi urged Ghanaians to map out strategies to enable them surmount challenges and problems that were affecting them due to the covid-19.



Rev. Dr. Mrs. Vivian Balasu Addo, Ho East Presbytery Moderator urged Christians not to relent in their fasting and prayer and looked up to God to sustain them in this trying moment as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.



Present were Mr. Prosper Pi Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive and Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho Central.



They donated 50 bags of cement and 2,000 Ghana cedis each towards the completion of a fence wall around the residence of the Presbytery Synod Moderator.





