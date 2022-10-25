Dzorwulu shooting: Eyewitnesses recount how everything went down

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Ghanaian celebrity tailor and entrepreneur, Elikem Kumordzie, has shared firsthand details on what actually happened in the violent Dzorwulu shooting incident on the evening of Monday, October 24, 2022.



According to Elikem, the incident happened right behind his shop and it involved two parties, who are litigating a property.



“I am sad to report that for the second time in a row, some people came by to break down a house here at Dzorwulu, right behind my shop; right behind my house, and… happened the first at the back, and people were trying to rebuild.



“It’s apparently a disputed land… The driver, who was apparently beaten down to a pulp is being rushed to the hospital. It’s sad; really sad,” he said.



He continued that the car that was eventually burnt down was one of five that came to the area that evening.



He added that the driver of the car was allegedly beaten by some residents of the area.



“So, apparently, there were five V8 Toyota Land Cruisers following the excavator that came to do the breaking down of the house and this one was unable to escape. And then people in the area got to it and beat up the guy who has been hospitalized right now,” he added.



In the videos shared by Elikem, another man who witnessed what transpired, gave his side of things.



He stated that the people who had come to demolish the said property had come along with an excavator.



“All we saw were fake soldiers. And so, when we started moving them, that was when they started running into the Land Cruiser… it seems like the car was followed. It was in that process that I think the car veered off into the gutter,” he said.



