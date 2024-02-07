Dzodze Traditional Council holds annual general meaning, commits to area's development

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Dzodze Traditional Council in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region on January 27, 2024, held its annual general meeting with a call on all indigenes of the area, philanthropists, and benevolent organizations to support developmental projects in the area, especially, the construction of an office to house the traditional council.



Speaking at the meeting, the Paramount Chief and President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, Torgbiga Dzoku V, under whose auspices the meeting came off, underscored the need for all to participate in the drive to transform the area.



"We are appealing to all citizens both home and abroad who have Dzodze at heart and want to see it develop, to lend us helping hands to move the town forward.



"It is only the people of Dzodze that can develop it but not any other person - Let's do it with clean and cheerful hearts so that together we can build a better and prosperous Dzodze for all to live in," Torgbiga Dzoku said.



The meeting brought together chiefs, elders, opinion leaders as well as senior citizens of the area, who deliberated on issues concerning the inauguration of the Dzodze Traditional Council.



An amount of GH¢30,200.00 was raised at the meeting to cater for the furniture and computers for the Council, receiving guests from the Regional House of Chiefs, and the purchase of stationery.



The Council of Elders hopes that more funds will be raised in the next meeting to meet the demands for the project.