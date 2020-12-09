General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Duncan-Williams, Peace Council, NCCE chairpersons spotted at EC office

Some observers at the EC premise

Reverend Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel, the chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education and observers from some international organizations have been spotted at the premises of the Electoral Commission.



GhanaWeb has been told that these highly revered persons who are key figures in ensuring peace and stability in the country arrived at the EC premise in the late hours of Tuesday, December 8.



GhanaWeb understands that the leadership of the Electoral Commission are in meeting with the aforementioned figures.



It is understood that a press conference could be held after the meeting where the EC will update Ghanaians on progress made so far.





