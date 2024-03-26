Dumsor timetable, Keta waves, SHS polythene toilets - 3 times NAPO's comments caused 'anger'

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has become the talk of town, following his comments on rolling power outages.
He is not a stranger to controversial takes on major national issues, with previous comments in the education sector and during a natural disaster 'under his belt.'
Produce dumsor timetable if it exists
In his recent controversial take, NAPO, as he is referred to, has denied that Ghana was experiencing 'dumsor' that is, outages that warrant the publishing of a timetable by the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana.
He told journalists over the weekend: “Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable."
NAPO had earlier denied that the country has returned to the days of dumsor, as the erratic power supply in the country under John Dramani Mahama was referred to.
“If we are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama… it’s far much better than John Mahama ever did…
“I’ve promised you that we are going to work on it and it’s not a work that is a single event; it’s a process, and we’ll continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better,” he stated.
Watch Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the video below:
Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh denies return of dumsor; dismisses calls for a load-shedding timetable. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/NxVoNGXuHr— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 25, 2024