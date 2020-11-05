Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Dumsor: Show me one power plant you have added to existing ones - Mahama to NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has dared the Akufo-Addo government to tell Ghanaians the number of megawatt power it has added to the national grid since assuming power in 2017.



Speaking to party members and supporters at Ashalley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, the ex-President stated that the NPP is yet to do anything remarkable to increase the country’s power generation capacity.



According to Mr. Mahama, his administration is responsible for the purchase of generating plants such as AMERI and Karpower which were brought into the country to end the erratic power supply (dumsor) which plagued Ghana for years.



He was emphatic that his government ensured that the erratic power supply was solved before leaving power, adding that “If NPP is claiming to have ended ‘dumsor’, they should tell me one power plant they have added to the existing ones.”



Meanwhile, the NDC Flagbearer started a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region on Thursday.



He will begin the tour from Akuapem South, Akuapem North, Okere, enters Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya, and Lower Manya Krobo on the first day.



Mr. Mahama will subsequently continue to other constituencies including New Juaben South, Afram Plains South and North, Mpraeso, and Abirem



The former President will be holding meetings with various groups such as Chiefs, Fishermen, and traders during his tour.



His first point of call was a courtesy call on Chiefs and People of Aburi.

