Dumsor: Mahama should be thankful he didn’t win election 2020 – Kumchacha

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumsor: Mahama should be thankful he didn’t win the election 2020 – Kumchacha



Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha says former President John Dramani Mahama should be grateful for losing out in his bid to return to the presidency in the 2020 elections.



According to Prophet Kumchacha, the former President by virtue of his loss has been spared yet another season of erratic power supply also known as ‘dumsor’ which would have been placed squarely on his head as the leader of the country.



At the back of the long period of power outages that characterised a major part of Mr Mahama’s duration in office, Prophet Kumchacha averred that the current erratic power supply being experienced in some parts of the country would have been yet another embarrassing moment for the former President if he had won.



“President Mahama should thank God that he didn’t come back to power in 2021. Dumsor has started again and if he was in power, we would’ve said he has bad luck. Dumsor has actually started now Accra has been divided into two, half of it at a point has a light and the other half does not,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



The government of Ghana has on various occasions downplayed suggestions that the current power situation is a ‘dumsor’ one.



According to the government, the situation unlike the one experienced in the Mahama era has nothing to do with power generation or supply but is rather a result of a planned maintenance exercise.



But Kumchacha in his submission disagreed stating emphatically that, “they are saying the current one is not dumsor but what is it? The one that happened in Mahama’s time was cocoa planting? It was the same thing. It is just like saying a watchman and security guard are different. President Mahama should just thank God he didn’t win. Ghanaians would’ve said his bad luck is unprecedented. He would have met this dumsor.”



