Dumelo is a cry baby – Lydia Alhassan

Lydia Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and John Dumelo

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has described her contender in the December 7 election, John Dumelo, as a crying baby who complains about everything.



She made the comment in an interview with GHOne News while rubbishing claims by the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate that she was involved in vote-buying in the constituency.



“My opponent is a crying baby who complains about everything.” Lydia Alhassan said.



The NPP MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, posted on her Facebook, thanking God for the Ayawaso West Wuogon victory.



“Thank you, God, for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31.” She posted on Facebook



She contested the seat with actor cum politician John Dumelo who put up a spirited fight.



