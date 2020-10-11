Politics of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumelo, Lydia Alhassan doing aqua olympics in Ayawaso West after rains - Social media users

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and her contender John Dumelo

Some social media users, despite the devastating effects of Saturday's downpour on some parts of West Lands in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, have began striking a contest between two parliamentary candidates in the area.



The two, John Dumelo contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Lydia Seyram Alhassan for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been pushed to top trends Sunday, October 11, 2020 following their attempts to support their constituents.



It must be noted however, that the two have over the past months engaged in fierce political competition since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.



Away from coronavirus this time, the heavy downpour in some parts of Accra on Saturday presented another situation for the two to show how much they care for their people.



According to several persons who have their eyes on the constituency, John Dumelo who took the first step by jumping into the flood waters to sympathise with residents prompted a swift reaction from the sitting Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



Clad in a traditional ‘kaba and slit’ with a farmer boot, Lydia Seyram Alhassan also responded to the challenge to support her constituents.



But social media users have described the seeming political challenge as an “aqua Olympics” game between the two candidates.



Others have also humorously tagged it as a “boot for boot’ challenge because the two wore similar boots during their visit.



It would be recalled that in April this year, the two candidates were actively engaged in food distribution in their constituency.



A situation which they claimed was to help the vulnerable survive the effects of the novel coronavirus and the lockdown.



Find below some selected comments from Twitter;





Dumelo and Maa Lydia for the Ayawaso there no be easy, no be small boot for boot elections for that side ????????????#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/6tnqyhQ6oi — Wo wofa Kojo???? (@kojo_mufasah) October 11, 2020

How it started vs. How it’s going. Dumelo vs. Maa Lydia pic.twitter.com/UtYoL3ztJH — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) October 11, 2020

The race between Mama Lydia and John Dumelo is hotter than Mahama and Nana. I bet you that seat ???? is the most fought for I have seen. I really wish this was the case in every constituency. We would really see proper development and stress. If you don’t work away. — Sung???????? (@mabr3moaden) October 11, 2020

Watching the video again makes me really worry about the state of our politics. Dumelo brought excavators to distill the choked area and took pictures of it. He was stopped with a court injunctions saying government have budgeted to work on it. They “Govt” never did work now see. — Sung???????? (@mabr3moaden) October 11, 2020

You laughed at Dumelo on Asempa FM that he posts on social media to impress people from Kuwait then went ahead to create social media accounts everywhere



Conspired with your assembly to stop Dumelo from dredging drains that could've controlled such an occurrence but now you this https://t.co/mG6P0xE9jC — Deppit (@Dodotinapitamu) October 11, 2020

John dumelo dey give maa Lydia pressure waa I make sad give the woman sef ???????? — Jack the Ripper. (@SammyBLM) October 11, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.