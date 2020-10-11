You are here: HomeNews2020 10 11Article 1082152

Politics of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumelo, Lydia Alhassan doing aqua olympics in Ayawaso West after rains - Social media users

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and her contender John Dumelo MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and her contender John Dumelo

Some social media users, despite the devastating effects of Saturday's downpour on some parts of West Lands in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, have began striking a contest between two parliamentary candidates in the area.

The two, John Dumelo contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Lydia Seyram Alhassan for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been pushed to top trends Sunday, October 11, 2020 following their attempts to support their constituents.

It must be noted however, that the two have over the past months engaged in fierce political competition since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.

Away from coronavirus this time, the heavy downpour in some parts of Accra on Saturday presented another situation for the two to show how much they care for their people.

According to several persons who have their eyes on the constituency, John Dumelo who took the first step by jumping into the flood waters to sympathise with residents prompted a swift reaction from the sitting Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Clad in a traditional ‘kaba and slit’ with a farmer boot, Lydia Seyram Alhassan also responded to the challenge to support her constituents.

But social media users have described the seeming political challenge as an “aqua Olympics” game between the two candidates.

Others have also humorously tagged it as a “boot for boot’ challenge because the two wore similar boots during their visit.

It would be recalled that in April this year, the two candidates were actively engaged in food distribution in their constituency.

A situation which they claimed was to help the vulnerable survive the effects of the novel coronavirus and the lockdown.

Find below some selected comments from Twitter;





















Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter