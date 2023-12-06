Duffuor will be solid running mate for Mahama – Political Analyst

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Political Analyst, Samuel Boateng has opined that former President, John Dramani Mahama choosing former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as running mate for the 2024 election will be a prudent move for victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This comes on the back of the visit of the former president to Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to discuss the future of the NDC party and the upcoming 2024 elections.





Speaking with Kasapa News, Mr. Samuel Boateng said the strong financial background of the former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffour will be a politically suitable add on for John Dramani Mahama to grab power in the upcoming election.



He added that the experience, Knowledge, track record and readiness for proper governance are some traits Dr. Duffuor possesses which can positively influence the victory of John Mahama should he select him as his running mate for the 2024 election.



“I believe it will be beneficial if Mahama selects Dr. Duffuor as running mate because looking at his Vision, level of intelligence, wisdom and political background as a former finance minister and a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, it shows his worth on the political market”.





Samuel Boateng revealed that the meeting between the two political giants in the NDC might have included considering Dr. Duffour as a running mate for former president Mahama, hence urged all to hold on to ascertain whether the assumptions are actually true and valid.



“There might have been a communication during the course of the visit that you and I don’t know, but if it ends up that he mentions the name of Dr. Duffuor as his running mate, then it will be a step in the right direction, so let’s wait because maybe it might have been one of the purposes of the visit”.