Duffuor’s withdrawal favoured Mahama – Musah Dankwah

Politics of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Executive Director and Head of Polling at Global Info Analytics, Dr. Musah Dankwah has indicated that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s withdrawal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries engineered John Dramani Mahama’s landslide victory.



In a recent interview with Samuel Eshun on e.tv Ghana’s Fact Sheet, Dr. Musah Dankwah, shared his insights on the impact of Dr. Duffuor’s withdrawal from the NDC presidential race and its effect on the election outcome.



According to him, the withdrawal had a significant influence on the support received by former president John Mahama against former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.



Dr. Dankwah reiterated that his organization (Global Info Analytics) had surveyed in April, predicting that Dr. Duffuor would secure around a 2-3 per cent margin of votes. The survey results indicated that they expected John Mahama to have a lead of 94-95 per cent, with the remaining votes being divided between Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu.



However, the scenario drastically changed after Duffuor’s withdrawal.



“It became evident that a large number of people were gravitating towards Mahama entirely, providing him with solid support.”



He attributed this shift to the fact that some delegates didn’t want the primary election to be overshadowed by a legal contest. The prospect of going to court, even in the event of victory, was deemed undesirable for the NDC primaries. This sentiment worked against Dr. Duffuor and his team.



Dr. Duffuor withdrew from the contest in a last-minute breathe after his lawyers retracted the injunction suit against the party. John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu eventually ended up in a two-horse contest with Mahama garnering a 98.9 per cent massive win.