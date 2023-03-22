Duadaso youth hold demo over bad roads

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The youth of Duadaso in the Jaman North District of the Bono region have embarked on a demonstration.



The demonstration which is ongoing, today, Tuesday, 21 March 2023, is dubbed: ‘Fix our road.’



The demonstration is to draw the attention of government to the dilapidated state of the roads in the Duadaso community.



According to the youth, they are tired of the poor state of their roads.



The youth were mostly dressed in red and black with arm bands, wielding placards.



Some of the placards read: “No road no vote; Akufo-Addo do something before you go; Duadasofuo abr3; We are tired of bad roads.”



The roads in the Duadaso community are dusty and untarred.



Apart from its dusty nature, the roads are dilapidated in nature making commute to other communities difficult.



This, is having an effect on the daily lives of residents in the area.



The youth, therefore, called on government to fix their roads.