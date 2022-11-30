Drivers who drive for more than 8 hours to pay over GH¢60,000 penalty – NRSA warns

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has warned that Transport Companies who deploy just one driver for an eight-hour or more journey will pay a penalty of not less than Gh¢60,000



The Director in Charge of Regulations, Inspection, and Compliance at the NRSA, Kwame Kodua Atuahene, says it was against the law for a single motorist to drive for over eight hours on a single journey.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, November 28, 2022, Mr. Atuahene emphasized that, their outfit will strictly enforce all road traffic laws to ensure compliance.



"We have over the years worked hard to reduce crashes on our roads; we at the NRSA believe one of the ways to reduce accidents is to enforce all our laws to deter offenders rigorously".



Therefore, he urged all transport companies to take a cue from the rules and abide by them to avoid any tussle with the NRSA.



Mr. Kodua however called on the public to report reckless drivers to the NRSA to help curb dangerous driving on our roads.



He emphasized on the negative impact of road accidents on the country’s economy and urged passengers to speak out whenever a driver flouted road traffic regulations.