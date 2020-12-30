Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Driver who knocked and killed 5-year-old dragged to court

File photo of a gavel

A driver is in the grips of the law for allegedly knocked down a five-year-old boy on Christmas Day, December 25.



According to a Daily Graphic report, when David Kwesi Asamani appeared before the presiding judge at the Kaneshie District court, Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, he had no legal representation.



According to the prosecution, the five-year-old boy died the same day while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He has been provisionally charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



His plea was not taken by the court, according to the report and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢15,000 with two sureties.



According to the report, on December 25, 2020, at about 3 p.m., Asamani was in charge of a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GX 1563-18.



He was moving from Hansonic towards Odorkor Tweneboa.



Police prosecution said when he reached a section of the road, Asamani failed to exercise due care and attention and as a result, knocked down the boy who was in the company of two other children.



The children had been crossing the road.



The victim, according to Inspector John Baidoo, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but died whilst receiving treatment on the same day.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.