Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

Driver’s mate remanded over defilement

File photo

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 38-year-old driver’s mate into prison custody for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl at Sepaase, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.



Patrick Frimpong pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on November 03, this year.



Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that, the complainant, who is the mother of the victim, and the suspect lived in the same neighbourhood at Sepaase.



He said on October 02 this year, at about 1900 hours, the suspect, who had been calling the victim his wife, visited the victim and her family in their home.



He asked the victim and her eight-year-old sister to accompany him to his house, where he gave them 50 pesewas.



According to the prosecution, when they were returning, the suspect pushed the victim onto the ground and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in the presence of her sister.



The sister informed the complainant when they got home and a report was made to the Abuakwa police who arrested the suspect.



Inspector Nyame said the suspect admitted the offence in his caution statement and said he was under the influence of alcohol.



He was charged and brought before the court.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.