Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Driver’s mate remanded into custody for possessing ammunition

The driver’s mate pleaded guilty to the charge

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) court has remanded a driver’s mate into prison custody for allegedly possessing ammunitions without lawful authority.



Kwaku Asare Ansah, pleaded guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court presided by Abdul Razak Musah, on February 18, this year.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole told the court that, John Manu, the complainant, was the leader of a neighbourhood watchdog volunteer group at Suame in the Suame Municipality.



He said the suspect is a driver’s mate who resides at Kubease in the Juaben Municipality.



Prosecution said, lately, there had been attacks on residents in Breman and its environs by armed robbers during the night.



He said this made the Suame Municipal Assembly to encourage the formation of watchdog volunteer groups to patrol those areas to ward off criminals.



Chief Inspector Koole said somewhere in February 2020, the complainant was in charge of eleven volunteers in a Toyota pickup patrolling Breman and its environs.



He said on reaching Abaawa Ruth junction, one of the suburbs of Breman, they saw the suspect hiding behind a metal container and so the team stopped and approached him.



He said the suspect on seeing the team threw a black handbag he was holding away and made an attempt to run away.



He was however arrested and when a search was conducted in the handbag, two ammunition, one screwdriver and some other petty items were found in the bag.



Prosecution said, the complainant suspected him to be a thief and handed him over to the police together with the exhibits.



Chief Inspector Koole said, in his cautioned statement, the suspect admitted the offence and was therefore charged before the court.