Source: GNA

Driver granted bail over theft

The accused driver pleaded not guilty - File photo

A 27-year-old driver who managed to get his employer’s bank details and succeeded in withdrawing huge sums of money from his account has been granted a GH¢70,000.00 bail by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.



Edmund Kyeremanteng was also asked to provide two sureties, one of whom must be justified with a piece of land.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Kwaku Ansah on October 15, this year.



Police Inspector Francisca Nyarko told the court that the complainant was the Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Engineering Services, while the accused was his personal driver, who resided at Fumesua, near Kumasi.



She said on August 27, this year, the complainant received an alert message on his mobile phone indicating that some amount of money had been withdrawn from his company's account at Ecobank.



The complainant went to the bank for an explanation.



The prosecutor said the Audit Department of the bank after investigations detected that between August 17 to 28 this year, an amount of GH¢52,852.29 had been withdrawn from the account into different mobile money accounts by the accused person.



An amount of GH¢14,995.58 was fraudulently transferred from the account to one Clement Owusu, a friend of the accused who resided in the United States of America to buy some items for him.



An amount of GH¢34,000.00 was also withdrawn by the accused himself and used to buy two plots of land at Ejisu Krapa and Ampabame.



Inspector Nyarko said the accused was arrested by the KNUST police and during interrogation, he admitted the offence and told the police that he retrieved the personal and the company's account details and password from the complainant’s mobile phone when he gave it to him to be sent for repairs.



She said, a cash of GH¢25,000 had been refunded by the accused, which was being retained as an exhibit in the case.

