Driver convicted for failing to construct latrine

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: GNA

Sani Mohammed, a driver, has been convicted to a fine of GH₵720.00 (60 penalty units) by the Hohoe Magistrate Court for failing to construct a household latrine in his premises.



Sani pleaded guilty to the charge before the Court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku and was convicted on his own plea.



The convict will also serve three months in prison if he defaults in paying the fine.



Frank Azila-Gbettor, Prosecuting, said the convict resided with his nuclear family and other extended family members.



He said on February 13, this year, Environmental Health Officers on their official house to house inspection entered the convict’s house and asked the sister-in-law to conduct the officers round the premises.



Azila-Gbettor said the officers detected that there was no toilet facility in the house, which was evidenced by open defecation behind their premises.



He said a notice was written and handed over to the sister-in-law to inform the convict to report to the Environmental Health Office for education on how to construct a toilet facility for use by the household, but the convict failed to turn up.



Azila-Gbettor said on April 26, 2023, Officers revisited the convict’s premises to see if he had constructed the toilet facility but to no avail, while the open defecation around the premises continued unabated.



He said the Officers made several visits to the convict’s house to ensure he constructed a toilet facility for use, but all efforts proved futile, adding that on July 21, when the criminal summons were served on the convict, there was still evidence of open defecation around the premises.



Azila-Gbettor said the action of the convict could lead to outbreak of cholera, typhoid and other diarrhoeal diseases.