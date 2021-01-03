General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Driver battling for his life after being shot by armed robbers

The victim was shot in the leg

A 25-year-old driver is battling for his life after he was shot in the leg by armed robbers at the entrance of Wulugu Senior High School.



According to reports, the driver whose name is given as Osei Gideon was driving to Burkina Faso to buy tomatoes in bulk when he was unfortunately attacked.



The robbers took Ghc4,000.00 from the driver after shooting him. Also, the robbers robbed another vehicle with registration number AS-1557-20 and took Ghc2,500.00.



The driver who was shot has since been sent to the Walewale Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.





