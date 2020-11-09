Regional News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Prosper Afealete, Contributor

Draw on electoral history to make peace happen - Church of Pentecost members urged

File Photo: Church of Pentecost logo

Members of the Church of Pentecost have been urged to avoid complacency but rather take useful lessons from the past elections and not repeat any acts that are likely to breach the peace the nation is enjoying.



This call was made when, Church of Pentecost, Dzodze launched its 'Agent of Peace Campaign' to equip members on how to go out and preach the message of peace and also become agents of peace, during and after December 7, 2020, Presidential and Parliamentary Polls.



The programme which forms part of Agenda 2023 of the Church of Pentecost, in all its branches nationwide sought to galvanize the support of its members to ensure a violence-free and peaceful election.



The Resource person for the occasion who made the call during a forum at Dzodze Central Assembly, under Aflao Area with nineteen (19) other branches of the Church present, was the Municipal Director of NCCE, for Ketu North in the Volta Region.



During his address, Mr Prosper Afealete, urged the Church and the nation to draw on the experiences from the 17 successful elections adding that despite some shortcomings, there was the need to overcome any form of apprehension coming December 7, 2020.



He stressed, "that Let us as a people dig deep and acknowledge our gains, let us dig deep and acknowledge the Peace we have had, let's dig deep and see the work we all put in during the past, dig deep to see what was in each of these elections, but in all, God showed up. And according to him, surely if we work at peace together again, if all Institutions play their role, if Political Parties respect the Code signed up to, and electorates tolerate and love one another, respect rules and procedures for an election, God will again show up."



Recounting the immense support from Church of Pentecost to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on COVID-19 awareness, he pledged same assistance will be given the Commission towards a violence-free election.



The Guest Preacher, Rev. Dr Sam Mensah Garyibor, Chairman of the Local Council of Churches in Dzodze, admonished members of the Church of Pentecost to use all available means to discourage people who might want to retaliate violence.



According to him, "Peace is very expensive but true peace comes from God. Let us seek the face of God."



The Dzodze District Pastor, Apostle Douglas Owusu-Addey launching the programme, called on all Church of Pentecost branches to make peace messages and prayer an integral part of the weekly programmes of the Church. Peace Message Concept Note developed under the theme ' Seek Peace and Pursue it, be studied, preached and sustained among the electorates in all towns and villages.

