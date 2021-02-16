Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Drama unfolds at Ampenkro-Asatroa M/A Primary School

A contractor stormed and locked-up a newly-constructed classroom block

Drama unfolded at Ampenkro-Asatroa, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, when a contractor stormed and locked-up a newly-constructed classroom block of the local Municipal Assembly (M/A) Primary School.



The unpleasant incident which happened during school hours left pupils and teachers of the school in a state of disbelief and anxiety.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the contractor, Mr Henry Yaw Afful who is also the Jaman South Constituency First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alleged the government had not paid him since the project was completed.



But, the timely intervention of Mr Joe Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) who visited the area saved the situation.



Describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable, Mr Danquah told Journalists the contractor had failed to prepare his contract certificate which had contributed to the delay in facilitating payment.



He appealed to the consultant, contractor and the community to dialogue and settle their differences for the right thing to be done and prevent tendencies that could drawback the academic progress of the school.



Mr Danquah entreated contractors to prepare their contract certificates for payment on time, saying the government was ever ready and committed to facilitating payments of contractors who duly completed their work.