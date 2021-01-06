General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Drama in Parliament as NDC MPs overtake Majority seats

As a sign of their claim that they hold the majority seats in Parliament, Member of Parliament-elects on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress have taken the seats on the majority side of the house.



Ahead of the dissolution and inauguration of the seventh and eighth Parliament respectively, lawmakers who belong to the NDC filed into the chamber of parliament ahead of the NPP colleagues and took the majority side of the house.



The NPP MPs who were shocked by the incident attempted to persuade their colleagues to return to the original sitting arrangement but they did not budge which created some misunderstanding in the house.



It is understood that among the MPs-elect present in the house currently is the Assin North MP who by virtue of a ruling by a Cape Coast High Court cannot hold himself as an MP.



The NDC per the ruling by High Court will have 136 MPs-elect being sworn in tonight.



The NPP on the other hand will have 137 members with the only Independent Candidate being the MP for Fomena.



The leadership of the 8th Parliament will be elected tonight with Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye and Alban Bagbin being the Speaker of Parliament nominees for the NPP and NDC respectively.









